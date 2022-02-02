Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,272.70.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $218.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,976.49. The company had a trading volume of 160,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,829.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2,828.21. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,914.49 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

