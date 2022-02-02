Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,260.03.

Alphabet stock traded up $233.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,991.52. The company had a trading volume of 138,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,232. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,914.49 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,829.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,828.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

