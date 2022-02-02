Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,630.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,272.70.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $218.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,976.49. 160,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,232. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,914.49 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,829.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,828.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $51,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,945 shares of company stock worth $409,114,251. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

