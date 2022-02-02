Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.76.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,757.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,914.49 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,829.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,828.21.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,945 shares of company stock worth $409,114,251. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

