ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 7.8%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 4,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 597,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

