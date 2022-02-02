Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

AMRN opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amarin by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

