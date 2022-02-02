Ambire AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $62.78 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $62.78 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004168 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,073,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,631,515 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

