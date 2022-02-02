Ambrosus One Day Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,008,782 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

