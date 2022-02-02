Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,314,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amcor by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 484,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 857,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.