AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0066

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.65 million and $87,067.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07223804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,866.98 or 0.99940504 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00054398 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.