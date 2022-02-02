AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading Down 0.8%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter.

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

