AMERCO (UHAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.58 earnings per share.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $604.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $690.27 and a 200 day moving average of $678.65. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $470.01 and a 52 week high of $769.90.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth $249,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AMERCO by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

