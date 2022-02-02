American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.30 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

