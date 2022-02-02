American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of National Bank worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

