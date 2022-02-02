American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 64,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 586,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 689,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

