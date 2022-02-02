American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.19% of City worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in City by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in City by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in City by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in City by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. City Holding has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.33%.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

