American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $87.91 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -342.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $37,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

