American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.39% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGFV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $444.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.80.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 24,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $988,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $419,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,398. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

