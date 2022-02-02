American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 128,035 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of TimkenSteel worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 574.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 73,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $683.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

