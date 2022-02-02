American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

