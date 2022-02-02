American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT opened at $323.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.29. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.