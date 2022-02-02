American Century Companies Inc. Sells 57,522 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 57,522 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock worth $3,372,048. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.