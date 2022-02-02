American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $116,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

