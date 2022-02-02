American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading 0.7% Higher

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84. 7,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000.

