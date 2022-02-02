American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108,204 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.95. 26,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.97. American Express has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

