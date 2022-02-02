American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

AMT traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $252.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.73. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

