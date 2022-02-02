American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.57. 61,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,814,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

