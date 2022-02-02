Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 11,075 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.