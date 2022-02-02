Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,026 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $319.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,069 shares of company stock worth $61,177,514. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.95.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.