Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 39,026 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 184.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.