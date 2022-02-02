Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 66,302 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,302 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

