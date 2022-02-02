Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 8,301 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 120.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

