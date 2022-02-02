Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 9,289 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

