Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $594.31 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $623.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

