Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 711,998 shares of company stock valued at $58,971,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

