Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $138.30.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.