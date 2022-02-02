Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $468.41 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.97. The firm has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

