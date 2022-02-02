Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 10,081 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.05.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,221 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,109. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $232.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.26. The company has a market cap of $228.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.