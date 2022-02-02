Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.62. 16,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,693. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

