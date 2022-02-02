Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX) Trading Up 1.6%

Amplify Cleaner Living ETF (NYSEARCA:DTOX)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cleaner Living ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cleaner Living ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.