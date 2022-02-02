Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.23 billion. Barclays posted sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Barclays will report full-year sales of $29.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.42 billion to $30.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.37 billion to $31.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

NYSE:BCS opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 197.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 131.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 200,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

