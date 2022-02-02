Analysts Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will announce sales of $585.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.90 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. B&G Foods has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

