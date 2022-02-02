Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 106,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,567. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

