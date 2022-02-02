Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post sales of $179.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $181.56 million. Repligen posted sales of $108.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $663.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $801.68 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.30. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Repligen by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $6,976,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

