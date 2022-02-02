Analysts Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $898.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $916.63 million and the lowest is $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

TXRH stock opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,747 shares of company stock worth $959,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

