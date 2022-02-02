Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $551.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of FN opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 209,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,158,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

