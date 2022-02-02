Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $20.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $9.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $72.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $163.50 million, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $239.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $451.75 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.