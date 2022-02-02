Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LUNA. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.00. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $232.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 805.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 164,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

