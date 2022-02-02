Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

