Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $898.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $879.81 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of TXRH opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $959,158 in the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

